Eid-El-Fitri: Pray for peace, security, economic stability, NOA urges Muslims

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark the 2021 Eid-el Fitri, which signifies the end of Ramadan fasting, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to continue praying for peace, security and economic stability of the country.

In a Salah message, the Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari urged the Muslim Ummah to hold unto the lessons of selflessness, discipline and piety from the just concluded month of Ramadan to strengthen their faith as well as pray for peace, security and economic stability of our dear nation.

Abari also called on the Ummah to keep praying for our security personnel and the present administration in its effort to bring about the desired changes in the nation.

He charged all Nigerians to remain law abiding and embrace the spirit of kindness, tolerance and self-discipline as taught by the holy prophet Mohammed for peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians, irrespective of religious, ethnic and political affiliations.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy and peaceful celebration, the NOA Director General urged them to keep safe from COVID-19 through strict adherence to preventive protocols during the Salah celebration.

