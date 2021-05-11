Eid-ul-Fitr: Gov Ortom urges Nigerians to pray for peace

Governor, Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called for sustained prayers to end insecurity in the country.

Ortom in his Eid ul-Fitr message said that he believed that with prayers and commitment on the part of government and the people, the wave of killings, kidnappings, herdsmen attacks and banditry will be surmounted.

In the message issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor said that the peace, security and unity of the country must be placed above personal and sectional interests, as keeping Nigeria safe and united is a task for all its citizens.

He urged Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.

The governor acknowledged and appreciated the prayers made by the Muslim community any time the state is confronted by challenges.

He assured Benue people that the security of lives and property will remain the priority of his administration and wished all Muslims a peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

