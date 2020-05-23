Eid-el-fitr: EKEDC reassures customers on improved service delivery

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has reassured customers of its commitment to improved service delivery across its distribution network.

EKEDC gave the reassurance on Saturday, as it felicitated Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, EKEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, said in a statement that Eid-el-fitr was a solid reassurance that with every challenge and difficulty came respite, redemption and renewal.

Idemudia noted that while Eid-el-fitr was symbolic for its celebration, it was also the expression of the ideals of the holy month of Ramadan.

This, he described as essential for peaceful coexistence, togetherness and nation-building.

“As we commemorate this year’s Eid-el-fitr celebration, it is important that we continue to exemplify the true teachings and lessons of Ramadan including piety, sober reflection, sacrifice, goodwill, love for God and a deep sense of community.

“It is noteworthy that this year’s Eid-el- fitr is coming at a time when the world is faced with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Eid-el- fitr, however, offers us a solid reassurance of hope that while we may have more to endure, better days and normal times will return,” he said.

He appealed to customers to support the company’s efforts by using its designated channels for the immediate settlement of bills and all other obligations. (NAN)

