Eid el-Fitr: COVID-19 prevention regulation orders still in force ― IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Friday felicitated with Muslim Ummah in the country over the celebration of this year’s Eid el-Fitr to mark the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP.

According to the statement, the IGP noted that the successful conclusion of the Ramadan, a period of self-denial geared towards attaining wholesomeness, reinforced his belief that with the citizens’ collective perseverance and voluntary compliance with the prevention regulations emplaced by governments at all levels, the nation would surely overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IGP, however, reminded the citizens that the COVID-19 prevention regulation orders including the inter-state movement restriction orders, national curfew and the prohibition of mass socio-religious gatherings by the Federal Government in Lagos, Ogun, Kano States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and restriction orders by governments in some states of the federation were still in force.

He, therefore, enjoined the citizens to observe the Eid celebrations bearing in mind the unusual times occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Force would leave no stone unturned towards the due enforcement of the orders.

The IGP assured the nation of adequate security during and after the Eid el-Fitr celebrations, noting that proactive and robust anti-crime measures, including the deployments of tactical and intelligence assets of the Force, were already in place to prevent any untoward incidents in the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays To Eidul-Fitr Celebration

THE Federal Government has declared Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26, 2020 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eidul-Fitr Celebration. Tribune Online reports that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement made available to… Read full story