EFCC hands over Diezani’s forfeited property to Lagos Govt for use as isolation centre

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, handed over a property forfeited by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to the Lagos State government for use as an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.

The property consisting of six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarter was forfeited by Mrs Allison-Madueke following an order of a Federal High Court in Lagos in 2017.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mohammed Rabo, stated that the gesture was part of the commission’s social responsibility efforts towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

“In addition to our mandate to fight economic and financial crimes, the commission is committed and ready to render essential services that may be required of it in the fight against COVID-19.

“Therefore, Lagos State should not hesitate to call on the commission anytime the need for such essential service arises,” he said.

In his remarks, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked the commission for the gesture, noting that it was a welcome collaboration between the Federal and Lagos State governments.

While assuring the commission that the property would be put to good use, the governor thanked the EFCC for paying attention to the efforts of the state government at containing COVID-19.

He added that “part of the challenges we have been facing is getting isolation centres for COVID-19 patients. We will go round the facility to see what we can do to improve on it.”

