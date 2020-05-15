COVID-19: Edo govt tests 820 persons, contact tracing 715 others

As part of improved measures to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Edo State, the government has revved up the screening and testing of residents across the state’s 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs), testing over 820 persons in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, reassured that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration remains resolute and committed to containing the spread of the virus and protecting Edo people.

Okundia said the ongoing massive screening and testing is a strategy adopted by the state government to get a clearer picture of the spread of the virus in order to enhance efforts at fighting against the deadly disease.

According to him, Edo has so far recorded 92 confirmed cases, 34 discharges, five deaths, 780 suspected cases, while the state is currently contact tracing over 715 persons who have had various degrees of contacts with confirmed cases.

The commissioner warned residents against “submission of wrong information, including names, addresses and phone contacts during the ongoing screening and testing exercise. He said eight cases are yet to be located due to the wrong address and phone number.”

The commissioner, however, called on all residents to turn out for the screening and testing exercise currently ongoing in the state, noting, “The Government encourages everyone with symptoms of the disease to come out for the screening, testing and treatment as early detection is key to containing the virus.

“We urge you to comply with all government directives, aimed at keeping you safe and healthy. Stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also, do well to report anyone with oversea travel history.”

“Two new toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by Edo State Government are 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance,” he added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE