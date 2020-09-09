COVID-19: Ondo govt releases guidelines for resumption of JSS 3 classes

Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 said on Wednesday in Akure that the committee had released guidelines for the resumption of Junior Secondary School Three (JSS-3) students in the state.

Fatusi announced this at a news briefing on Coronavirus.

He explained that the JSS-3 students would resume according to a schedule, while the date for other classes would be announced later.

According to him, schools will prepare with provisions that meet with public health guidelines against COVID-19, while relevant government agencies and teams will monitor the preparations between Sept.7 and Sept. 13.

“From Sept.14 till Sept. 18th, there will be revision for the JSS-3 students, while their examinations will hold from Sept.19 till Oct. 4.

“The reopening of Schools is being carefully considered and a definite date will be announced at an appropriate date, based on the state of infection, reflections on national and global experiences, and due consultation with the government,’’ he said.

The chairman also enjoined all political parties to adhere strictly to guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as part of their interest in ensuring the welfare and good state of health of the citizens.

“Strict adherence to the preventive guidelines will also minimise the risk of endangering the health and lives of the people during political activities,” he added.

(NAN)

