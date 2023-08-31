Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved 7 new appointments.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, conveyed the Governor’s approval in a statement.

Those appointed are Mrs Naomi Maiguwa as Chairman Gombe State Teachers’ Service Commission ( TSC); Dr. Mahmood Yusuf as Director-General the Joint Project Development Agency and Dr Sani Sabo as Sole Administrator of Gombe Line

Others are: Auwalu Baba-Jada as Executive Secretary, Gombe State Environmental Protection Agency (GOSEPA) and Pharm. Caleb Faransa as Executive Secretary; Gombe State Medical Consumables and Drugs Management Agency.

Also appointed are Aishatu Adamu Yaro as Senior Special Assistant I/ Project Coordinator Nigeria for Women and Dr Isiyaku Babayo as Senior Special Assistant I, Development Partners Co-ordination.

All the appointments are with effect from 31st August 2023 as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli.





