The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has called on all tiers of government, parents, well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations across the country to give priority to Education which he said is the surest and quickest way towards attaining rapid development of the Nation.

He said while pursuing this, priority should also be given to commercial Education where different skills will be taught from infantry to de-emphasize the search for white collar jobs after graduating but rather be an employer of labour after being exposed to commercial Education right from kindergarten level.

The Etsu Nupe made the call at the official commissioning of a Four classroom block, offices and modern toilets built by Sunti Sugar Company at a cost of N27million and donated to Saint Mathias Anglican Church, in Kusogi community in Mokwa local government area of the State.

While calling on parents in the Community to enroll their wards in school to acquire Western Education, the foremost Monarch also encouraged them to give priority attention to Girl Child education in order not to be relegated to the background in society.

The Etsu Nupe who was represented by the Ndacheko Nupe, Alhaji Baiwa Mohammed commended the Management of Sunti Sugar for its kind gesture, just as he called on all other corporate organizations within the state to emulate the Company as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities within the Communities they might find themselves.

The General Manager of Sunti Sugar Company, Mr. Anlo Du Pisani in his remarks said the project was part of the Corporate Social Responsibilities of the Company towards developing their immediate constituency and to encourage mutual co-existence between the Company and the community.

Mr. Pisani noted that in August 2022, the Company conducted an independent needs assessment of its host community to identify priority areas for development out of which Education was given priority.

According to him, “In realization of the fact that education is key in providing a prosperous and happy life, helping to improve the economy and helping to give equal opportunity to all, the company decided to embarked on an education project and the project was funded majorly by the company and a foreign donor at a total cost of N27,265,177.00”

The Executive bChairman, Mokwa Local Government Council, Alhaji Jibrin Abdullahi Muregi who officially commissioned the project lauded the company for the gesture noting that the company had over the years lived up to her corporate social responsibility of providing amenities to the host community.

The Chairman immediately directed Education Secretary of the Council, Umar Muhammed Tayi to provide fifty (50) chairs and tables to the school and also approved the immediate deployment of teachers to the school to complement efforts of the sugar company.

Bishop of Kutigi Diocese, Bishop Jeremiah Kolo appreciated the Company for the completion of the project describing it as a monumental achievement not only for the community but for the state.

