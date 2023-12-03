The newly elected leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) led by the new President, Lucky Emonefe has been urged to be fair, just and honest in its leadership.

The new leadership was also advised to ensure that it carried all facets of membership along especially those who lost in the election in order to have one indivisible and united NANS.

The assertion is contained in a statement by a group known as NANS C5, signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Abdulrahman Bala and Prince Sani Mohammed respectively.

The group congratulated the newly elected National President of NANS, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, the Senate President, Akinteye Babatunde as well as the Vice President, of External Affairs, Comrade Mu’azu Mohammed Hina.

According to the statement, the C5 members celebrate and congratulate the President and two of their members who are among the new set of Executives, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde and Comrade Mu’azu Hina.

The C5 group stated that their services were more needed by Nigerian students at this material time, the more reason the group released them.

It added, “We also appreciate the efforts and the commitments of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students Engagement, Comrade Asefon Dayo Sunday for ensuring a successful and free fair election.”

It added “Once again, congratulations to the C5 NANS family and the President-elect, Comrade Lucky and all other elected National Executives members. Their elections were well deserved.”

The C5 NANS Group expressed confidence in the abilities of the new EXCO members to lead NANS to higher heights in the struggle for better Nigeria students.

