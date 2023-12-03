A socio-political group, Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI), on Sunday said despite the efforts of President Bola Tinubu, to restore peace in Ondo state, some individuals have embarked on moves to frustrate the peaceful truce brokered by the President.

The group specifically expressed displeasure over the moves by some individuals sympathetic to the state deputy governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, declaring total resistance to the peaceful solution preferred by the president.

According to the group, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Secretary and Publicity Secretary, Pastor Adebayo Ogunsanmi, Jide Oriola and Sunday Ayeni respectively, alleged that some persons claiming to be supporting the deputy governor, have been working underneath to thwart the peaceful resolution.

The group alleged that supporters of Aiyedatiwa have secured the service of some prominent lawyers to push for the enforcement of the doctrine of necessity to declare Akeredolu incapacitated.

They said the latest move by these individuals claiming to be working for Aiyedatiwa is to ensure that the Deputy Governor is declared as the Acting Governor.

The statement read, “We are very aware that it was true that Aiyedatiwa was asked to sign an undated letter of resignation in the Abuja resolution in the presence of the president.

“But to our surprise, the deputy governor attended and chaired the state Executive Council meeting on Thursday and told the cabinet a different story.”

The group stated that it learnt the deputy governor claimed that Governor Akeredolu didn’t carry him along in governance to prevent him from helping his followers

It also claimed the deputy governor was also collecting millions of naira as allowance monthly besides a fleet of SUVs including a bulletproof model he uses.

Speaking on the allegations levelled against the deputy governor, the group suggested that an Investigation should have been conducted to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

The group also stated that some supporters of the deputy governor are still making efforts to polarise the state House of Assembly for his political gain.

The statement reads in parts: “We want to once again restate that peace must reign in Ondo State. We repeat It is time for peace to reign.

“We want to urge the deputy governor to respect the terms of the peace brokered by the presidency.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE