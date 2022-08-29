Edo Police arrest 2 for selling nine-day-old baby for N400,000 in Benin

The Edo State Police Command, on Monday, paraded two suspects, Nosa Iyere (62years) who sold a nine days-old-baby girl for N400,000 to Juliet Agbonifo (45years) at Ogida, Benin City.

Parading the suspects, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Chidi Nwabuzor, said that the 62 years old Iyere, a retired nurse, who operates a maternity clinic by the name: Uyiosa Maternity, sold the baby to Agboifo, a petty trader, at the cost of N400,000.

“The Command, in an attempt to fight crime and criminality and make peace and tranquillity reign in Edo State, has made some achievements, which is the recovery of a nine-day-old baby stolen and sold by two suspects.

“The Divisional Police Officer of the Ogida Division, acting on credible information that a certain woman, by name, Juliet Agboifo, 45, was about to procure a child at the Teachers House, Ogida, moved to the scene, arrested the woman, who led the detective to the seller, Wilfred Nosa Iyere. The two have been arrested,” the PPRO disclosed, assuring that he said the suspects would be charged to court in earnest.

Explaining his involvement Iyare, claimed to operate a maternity clinic, and said that he had a lady, who delivered a baby girl in their facility.

“We have a lady who delivered in our facility by the name Prosper Peter and said she doesn’t need the baby, they linked with one of my nurses and they sold the baby to the woman at the cost of N400,000. I have been calling the mother, who said she was coming but I have not seen her,” he explained

Also, the buyer, Mrs Juliet Agbonifo, said she bought the baby at the cost of N400,000 and also paid N20,000 for the discharge of the baby.

“I bought the baby from Nosa for N400,000 and paid for the discharge of the baby for N20,000, I have only one son, so I wanted to buy the girl to make it two,” she added.

