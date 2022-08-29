Groom, six wedding guests die in Enugu

The Eka Utara community in Adani, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State has been thrown into confusion following the mysterious death of a groom and six wedding guests in the community on Saturday.

It was gathered that five others, including the bride, were also receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the community.

The victims had returned from a wedding ceremony at Obollo-Afor in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State when they started dying.

A source in Adani community, who pleaded for anonymity, said that they were suspecting food poisoning.

But the local source also said other people are suspecting that the victims died of carbon dioxide inhaled from a power generator, which was brought onto the veranda of a house where the victims stayed while it was raining after the wedding ceremony.

The source said the actual cause of the death will be ascertained when an autopsy is conducted on the bodies.

The source said: “I learned that the victims, who returned from Obollo-Afor where they attended a wedding, started dying mysteriously. I was equally told that the mysterious deaths might have been caused by food poisoning while others are saying that it might be caused by a generator fume, which was taken to the veranda of a house where they stayed when it was raining.

"There is also a suspicion that the guests died of the effect of an insecticide, which was sprayed to rid the room of mosquitoes. We are really in a state of confusion now. It is only an autopsy that would determine what killed them."





It was a neighbour who had gone to welcome the new bride that noticed how the victims were lying helplessly on the floor and alerted others who joined him to take them to hospitals.

Though, the PPRO for Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, could not confirm the report because he said he was in a church service, one of the doctors, who received some of the victims in his hospital, confirmed that five of them have died in his facility.

He said he could not ascertain the actual number of the casualties because others who were affected by the incident had reportedly died in other hospitals.