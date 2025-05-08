Edo PDP berates APC over Speaker’s defection

The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for celebrating the defection of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, from the PDP to the APC, describing the act as a mere “optical illusion.”

Describing the APC as “a party of sorcerers,” the Edo PDP stated that the celebration of the defection “is comical and misleading,” while also denying that any elected council chairman under the PDP banner had defected to the APC.

Addressing a press conference at the PDP state secretariat in Benin City, alongside five PDP members of the State House of Assembly, the Edo State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, noted that before Agbebaku’s defection on Tuesday, the PDP had observed his close ties with the APC and efforts to undermine the party. He added that the PDP had done everything possible to persuade the Speaker to remain loyal to the party that elected him.

Dr Aziegbemi, who accepted responsibility for the party’s failure to take stronger action when it noticed the Speaker’s anti-party tendencies, lamented that the biggest problem in Nigerian politics is “lack of shame and lack of integrity on the part of those God has bestowed leadership.”

“It is an open secret that Agbebaku has been working for the APC. His case is a textbook case of the politics of opportunism by someone drunk with selfishness. Before now, the leadership of the party held more than 20 meetings with our members in the House, including the Speaker, to drill home the point that they should remain where they are. So, I take full responsibility because our efforts appear not to have had the desired effect. But as a party, we will always give every member the chance,” Aziegbemi stated.

Commenting on Agbebaku’s defection, the PDP Chairman said it was “laughable—indeed, comical—that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would roll out the drums to celebrate what it calls the ‘defection’ of Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, when in truth, Agbebaku has long operated as a covert APC loyalist.”

“Tuesday’s stage-managed fanfare in Benin City was not news; it was merely the official coronation of what had become a public secret. For months, Agbebaku has served the interests of the APC in both conduct and allegiance. What played out was nothing more than a desperate spectacle, designed to impress the President and APC national leadership—an illusion worthy of a David Copperfield performance.

“Let it be remembered that under Agbebaku’s leadership, and in collaboration with Monday Okpebholo and the Edo APC, duly elected local government council chairmen—overwhelmingly PDP members—were illegally suspended. Despite the expiration of that unconstitutional suspension, Agbebaku refused to reinstate them, acting with clear partisan bias. If ever there was evidence of his real political affiliation, this was it.

“Agbebaku’s formal alignment with the APC is a textbook case of political opportunism—motivated not by ideology or conviction, but by personal ambition and self-preservation. While the APC celebrates this, we in the PDP remain unbothered. Men who stand for nothing will always fall for anything,”* Aziegbemi philosophised.

On claims by the APC that 17 local government chairmen elected under the PDP banner had also defected to the APC, the party chairman dismissed the assertion as false and challenged the Edo APC to provide the names of the alleged defectors.

“Even more laughable is the APC’s claim that 17 council chairmen have defected to their party. This is pure fiction. We challenge the APC to name a single duly elected PDP chairman who has defected. The truth is that what they parade are political appointees and stooges illegally imposed on the councils—Okpebholo’s loyal hirelings, not the people’s elected representatives. We dare Okpebholo to release the names of the council chairmen that defected.

“This charade is part of a broader strategy by the APC to create a false narrative of political dominance in Edo State. But the people of Edo are politically astute and cannot be deceived by such theatrics,” he further submitted.

Dr Aziegbemi urged the people of the state to “endure this holocaust period,” assuring them that “joy is coming,” as the “PDP remains focused, undeterred, and unwavering in its commitment to justice. We are pursuing all legal avenues to reclaim our stolen mandate from the brazenly manipulated September 2024 governorship election.”

“To our members and supporters, and indeed Edolites: remain resolute. Stay focused, united, and strong. Do not be distracted by the desperation of those who put personal gain above public good,” he pleaded.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE