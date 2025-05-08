Ekiti, Ondo govts set up committee to resolve boundary disputes

In a bid to strengthen the existing relationship between them and address potential conflicts, the Ekiti and Ondo State governments have initiated measures to resolve boundary disputes in all border towns between the two states.

This unanimous and far-reaching decision was reached during a brainstorming session held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Thursday, when Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, led a delegation to her counterpart in Ondo State, Dr Olaide Adelami.

The trouble-shooting parley stemmed from strained relations and longstanding boundary disputes among several towns located at the borders of the two contiguous states, with discussions focused on how best to resolve them.

Some of the flashpoints identified as experiencing persistent land crises include Emure Ekiti and Supare, Ugbesi Ekiti and Igasi Akoko, Ahan Ayegunle Ekiti and Oke Agbe, Imesi Ekiti and Irun Akoko, among others.

Mrs Afuye, in a statement signed by her Special Assistant on Media, Victor Ogunje, highlighted the strong ties between the two states since 1976, stressing that these disputes must not be allowed to fester and disrupt progress.

She emphasised the necessity of implementing various peace initiatives to resolve these issues and prevent violence and bloodshed at the grassroots.

Afuye added that her principal, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, is an advocate of peace, good neighbourliness, and fostering strong relationships with sister states to combat insecurity and other transborder criminal activities.

According to her, “Ondo and Ekiti States have come a long way. Let us imbibe the spirit of give and take in resolving some of these issues. We have been agitating for long that we should meet, so that we can resolve some of the crises at hand. We want to thank the people of Ondo State for embracing this peace mission.

“There is nothing to gain in fighting or killing ourselves. It is better we talk to each other and resolve our differences than allowing bloodshed. Wherever there is boundary dispute, there is always loss of lives and property. We have to prevent this.”

Restating that the relationship between the two states remains unwavering, the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Dr Olaide Adelami, commended the Ekiti State Government for its peace initiative and for trusting in their collective ability to resolve boundary disputes.

Adelami pledged Ondo State’s full cooperation in resolving these challenges, affirming that the unity between the two states remains intact.

“I want to appreciate the Ekiti State Deputy Governor for this initiative. With this meeting, our people will know that we are talking and ready to synergise to resolving whatever differences we have regarding boundary disputes.

“The technical committees of the two states will meet and look for ways to demarcate some of these areas where we have issues. Settling land disputes has been a continuous effort. In 2023, the NBC came to Ondo State to resolve some issues and what we agreed on was that the tripartite points between states should be established.

“We are brothers and sisters before the creation of Ekiti State, but I believe our demarcation was just a mere artificial demarcation. In culture and traditions, we are the same and inseparable.”*

At the parley, the technical committees of both states were mandated to engage with the affected towns to promote peace before the final meeting of experts tasked with guiding the resolution process.

