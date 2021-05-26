Edo lifts ban on logging, threatens to punish illegal operators

WITH a strict warning against illegal logging, Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has lifted the ban on logging in the state.

Speaking in Benin City during a meeting with stakeholders in the forestry sector, Governor Obaseki disclosed that unchecked illegal activities would deplete the state’s forest reserves, just as he warned against breaching laws guiding the reopening of the forest reserves.

He said: “I have heard all your appeals and I hereby today, order the reopening of all our forests. I am doing this in the hope that you will work with us to protect your interest.”

“We are doing this for you and we hope that you appreciate it. It is not to punish you. When we finish what we are doing, we will have an aggressive reforestation plan.”

While assuring the loggers of security in the forest, the governor noted that government would enforce control of movement and tracking of movement of logs with patrol teams, which will be achieved if the stakeholders are ready to work with the state government.

He said that experts had been contacted to assist with the best practices on how the forest reserves can be best preserved and renewed, stressing that only members of the Saw Millers and Timber Association will be granted approvals to sell logs.

Obaseki further said: “By next week, I want every trade group to come up with a list of their members and those who pay dues. We are going to have a workshop.

“We have contacted the Chinese company and until we all agree, we will not sell any logs. I owe it to you and God that by the time we finish, there will be nowhere in the world that will beat our record in planting in Edo State. We have to make a joint effort with you.”

The chairman of Saw Millers Association, Mr. Lucky Odeh, emphasised the determination of the association to work with the state government in achieving the plan to preserve the forest for future generations.

