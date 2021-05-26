NLNG signs GMoU with 3 Rivers communities on sustainable development

NIGERIA Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has signed Global Memoranda of Understanding (GMoU) with three different host communities that would enable the communities to take ownership and drive sustainable community development with the active support of NLNG.

The company announced the first phase of the new agreements with the community stakeholders, comprising Ogbum-nu-Abali, Ubeta and Rumuji, in the state.

Under this framework, 10 clusters would be created to drive community-initiated projects through a foundation that would have a Board of Trustees, Steering Committees and Community Trusts. NLNG would provide funds for these clusters and also encourage them to seek additional funds from other donors to finance development initiatives in the respective communities, the company said in a press release on the event signed by the Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Sophia Horsfall,.

In her remarks during the signing ceremony, NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, said the company’s commitment to its vision of being a global LNG company helping to build a better Nigeria was driving its passion for sustainable relationships with its partners in the community.

She stated that the GMoU would give each community leverage over development projects unique to its own needs, adding that the agreements would contribute to changing the socio-economic terrain of the communities, providing jobs and creating a conducive business environment for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

“We at NLNG are enthusiasts of participatory sustainable development where the community takes on a leadership role to drive its growth, with the support of NLNG. Each community will identify its development needs and work out implementation through partnerships and physical oversight of projects.

“We intend to mentor the communities through partnerships with non-government and international development agencies to build capacity in managing projects and sustaining outcomes.

“The development of the communities by the communities and for the communities is a win-win strategy for everyone. It will re-build the basic value of shared responsibility and ownership of development initiatives, thereby ensuring that our hearts and minds are involved in the sustainable development of our communities. We need to change the narrative on sustainable development in the Niger-Delta region and Nigeria as a whole,” she said.

Mrs Fatayi-Williams stated that the company would continue to pursue sustainable development within its CSR framework, which hinges on the four pillars of education, health, economic empowerment and infrastructure development.

She added that the GMoU would create a safe and peaceful environment for all stakeholders to thrive and meet both development and business goals.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Sam Ejekwu, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Ndu Alawari, commended NLNG and communities for peacefully agreeing to the GMoU.

He stated that the GMoU was in the right direction for the development of communities in the state.

He described the GMoU as a partnership between the company and government to drive sustainable development.

The GMoU will cover NLNG’s operational-related activities and CSR programmes and projects, except for the NLNG postprimary, undergraduate and post-graduate scholarships which are flagship schemes that support the company’s vision of helping to build a better Nigeria.

Phase two of the GMoU agreements will cover Amadi-Ama and some communities in Ogba, Ekpeye, Kalabari, Egi, Abua, Okrika and Emohua.

