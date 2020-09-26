Edo indigenes in diaspora celebrate Obaseki’s re-election, say ‘it is reward for merit’

Edo State indigenes in the diaspora have joined in the celebration of the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying it is a reward for merit and achievement.

As the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State continues to elicit reactions, Edo citizens in diaspora said Obaseki victory has finally put a nail to the activities of godfatherism in the state.

The group, operating under the auspices of Edo Redemption Movement (ERM) noted that the outcome of the September 19 poll which handed Obeseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was a clear hard work and a final nail on the politics of imposition and godfatherism in the state.

Adding that the result clearly demonstrated the acceptability of the governor and his administration by the majority of Edo people, the group said that, “he victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki marks a new dawn in Nigerian politics and we feel there is need for us to come together to dine and wine and to appreciate God for it.”

The Coordinator of the group, Prince Idemudia Okojie, added that what transpired was an indication that Edo people could no longer be taken for granted by self-styled godfathers who don’t mean well for the development of the state.

The group posited that Obaseki’s victory had further united not only the state but also fostered regional unity, especially in the Niger Delta region, and urged the governor to continue with his populist policy for the people.

Okojie stated: “Your victory is a victory for the Esan people, Edolites and the United States of Niger-Delta. You promised to end godfatherism and you did. “Edo no be Lagos”, You silenced the self-acclaimed National leader of APC.”

“Edolites voted massively and stood firm to defend their mandate, this shows that the hand of God is truly on our dear state. The lions and the tigers have been finally caged to the zoo where they belong. Your victory is a major pointer that politics today is tilting towards meritocracy and not godfatherism,” ERM noted

The group advised the governor that “the best way to thank the good people of Edo state that give you this mandate is giving it the best short and delivery on your campaign promises. A lot of trust and confidence has been bestowed upon you and we expect that you do not disappoint.”

