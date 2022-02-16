Edo butchers protest alleged attack from vigilante

Butchers in Benin, Edo State capital, on Wednesday took to the streets in protest against alleged harassment by members of the Edo Security Network, otherwise known as Vigilante Group.

The protesters, who came to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat, where they were received by the Council Chairman, Festus Alenkhe, called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to call the coordinator of the Edo Security Network, Chief Superintendent of Police, Yusuf Haruna (Rtd.) to order, whom they accused of sponsoring thugs to attack them.

They further urged the governor to curb the excesses of one Akhere Odijie, who, according to them, imposed himself as the State Chairman of the Butchers Association and unleashed attacks on their members.

The butchers accused the duo of Haruna and Odijie of using thugs to attack them on regular basis.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the former state chairman of the association, Mr Sunny Omokaro, said after imposing himself as the state chairman of the association, “Odijie has been attacking and maiming anyone who refuses to cooperate with him or fail to pay money at the abattoir.”

According to him, after complaint and subsequent arrest, Odijie and his cohorts would be released and Haruna from the Edo State Government office was the one behind the release.

He added: “Anytime we make a complaint to the Nigerian Police and the thugs are arrested, they would be released without delay. And what we were told is that call came from the governor’s office. And they told us the person that usually called is one Yusuf Haruna.”

“Recently, we went to make a complaint at the Zone 5 headquarters of the Nigeria Police, and thugs of Odijie were arrested, but they were released. It was there I saw Haruna who came to affect the bail of the thugs. It was there I confirmed the allegation.

“Odijie, on his part is threatening that even if he kills, nothing will happen and that his brother is governor of the state. As we speak, we cannot express ourselves freely. It has been intimidation and gun shos. When you speak out, you will be attacked. If you refuse to pay Odijie a certain amount of money daily before you start your business, you will be intimidated. We are indebted, we can no longer pay school fees of our children,” he added.

He called on the governor to remove Odijie who according to him imposed himself on them as chairman so that they can elect a democratically elected chairman.

Reacting to the allegations, the coordinator of the vigilante group, Haruna, denied the allegation, saying he did not know the protesters, nor have any business with them.

Also reacting, the State Chairman of the Butchers Association, Odijie, described the protesters as “sponsored people”.

“The allegations are false. Those protesting are being sponsored. I have been the chairman for seven years and this year is our election year. That is why you are seeing all that they are doing. It is because of the election,” Odijie said.

