Attack: We welcome prompt action by Abia govt, say Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said it welcomed the prompt response of security agencies as well as Abia State government over the murder of eight Northern traders residing in the state.

In a statement issued by its National President Yerima Shettima on Wednesday and made available to the Nigerian Tribune noted that ‘as a group we are still deeply concerned about the murder of Northerners resident in Abia, who are doing legitimate business.

It also said,’ We are also deeply touched by the report of scores of others sustaining various degrees of injury and have now been hospitalized.

However, the statement said, “pursuant to this development, we in the AYCF, wish to state as follows:

“We condemn in totality this dastardly attack on innocent citizens from the North trading to earn a living.

“We welcome the prompt response of security agencies and the Abia State Government for going after the killers and rushing the injured ones to the hospital.

“We urge the Abia State Government to pursue its promise to bring the killers to book, in the spirit of national unity and stability.

“The AYCF will be following closely the efforts of Abia State Government to fulfil its promise of providing compensation for the families and survivors of the attack.

“We pray this should be last bad news we would hear about innocent Northern traders, from not just Abia but the entire Southeast, in the spirit of national unity and stability.

