President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Peter Enahoro, one of Nigeria’s foremost journalists, who died on Tuesday at 88.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Femi Adesina, the President expressed his belief that as a gifted and iconic journalist, author and publisher, Enahoro earned the public trust through his fearless writings, tenacity, and commitment to the pursuit of truth.

The statement said President Buhari recognised the passion of the former Editor-in-Chief/Managing Director of the Daily Times, Assistant Publicity Officer, Department (now Federal Ministry) of Information and Pioneer Chairman of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission for public service was second to none.

He used his knowledge and mastery to mentor people, who have also added value to journalism practice in the country.

Buhari urged those who mourn the demise of this compatriot to reflect on his contributions to the country and build on the many honours credited to him for journalistic excellence.

He prayed that the soul of Peter Pan rest in peace.

