Former Governorship Aspirant and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Ken Imansuangbon, has resigned his membership of the party.

The Edo politician, who is known for his free rice distribution every December in Edo state made this known in a statement he personally signed and copied his Esan South East ward 2 Chairman, the Local Government and State Chairman of the PDP, Tony Aziegbemi, but did not state his reasons to quit the PDP.

He, however, thanked the entire body and leadership of the PDP even as he described his experience as memorable.

Imansuangbon in a four paragraph letter stated, “Since 2009 in what was tagged the ‘Ewohimi Declaration’ where I had joined the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has remained a memorable journey for me and I want to thank God almighty for his benevolence.

“The course of my political journey in the PDP had afforded me the opportunity to make great and wonderful friends and had shared great moments with which I will cherish for a lifetime.

“However, the reality of the moment has made it decisive that there comes a time in a man’s life where he has to move ahead.

“Consequently, therefore I hereby tender my resignation of the membership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. Once again, I thank the entire leadership and body of the PDP”.

Recall that Imansuangbon joined the governorship race in 2007 having worked for the PDP and later the Grace-Group — the PDP faction that thereafter metamorphosed into Action Congress (AC) and ACN, and later APC.

Imansuagbon has consistently contested for the governorship and in all was prevailed upon to step down which he did in patriotism to the party.

Also in 2020 Edo governorship primaries in which Governor Obaseki switched from the ruling APC to PDP, Imasuangbon and Mr. Ikhaine, two critical PDP Governorship aspirants from Esanland also stepped down and allowed Obaseki to run for his second term, paving the way for the incumbent governor to win reelection in a landslide victory.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE