Edo 2020: INEC chairman thanks staff

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has thanked the staff of the Commission for their conduct in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State held at the weekend.

In a statement he issued shortly after the Returning Officer for Edo election, Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki as the winner of the election, Professor Yakubu expressed appreciation to all those who worked to make the Edo State governorship election a success.

Ahead the Ondo State governorship election fixed for October 10, the INEC chairman urged his staff to strive to improve on their performance.

The statement read in part: “While winding down the Situation Room on the Edo Governorship election at 2.20 pm the Honourable Chairman reminded all that there is no respite yet for all as the attention shifts to Ondo State where the Commission will in three weeks conduct another governorship election.

“And three weeks after that it will be the series of bye-elections in 11 states. Prof Yakubu challenged all INEC staff and participants in the conduct of elections in the country to prove that the success in Edo was not a fluke but the standard in the conduct of elections.

“Even as The Situation Room operations on the Edo election is now closed, the final words on the election will still be made.”

