Three persons are feared dead in Saturday night torrential rains, accompanied with thunderstorms in Ilorin, Kwara State capital and environs.

Tribune Online gathered from a source in the state Fire Service that one life was lost during the heavy rains, adding that two persons whose corpses are yet to be recovered were equally swept away at Taiwo Isale and Oko-Erin bridges in the metropolis.

It was also gathered that many victims of the rains were rendered homeless, while others suffered several losses.

“We worked all through the night to rise up to the occasion. Up till now, we have not found the two persons that were carried away at both Taiwo Isale and Oko-Erin bridges. The rains occasioned the death of one person at Ita Ogunbo area of inner Ilorin,” the source said.

The heavy downpour which lasted for several hours also destroyed scores of houses and property in the metropolis.

The rains started around 7 pm and stopped in the wee hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that areas worst affected by the rains include Olokonla, Bobonkiri, Egba-Akota, Aberi, Akuji, Idiope, and others all in Ita-Ogunbo area, Alanamu ward of Ilorin West local government area of the state.

The rainstorms also destroyed electricity poles in Taiwo, Okekere, Okoloke and Odota areas all in the metropolis.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has commiserated with families whose dwellings were affected in Saturday night’s heavy rainstorm in different parts of the state.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdulrazaq, Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “The governor is saddened by the havoc wreaked on various households in Ilorin, the state capital, and indeed elsewhere across the state by the heavy rainstorm. He sends his heartfelt commiseration and a message of hope to such families in this trying time.

“As part of his proactive measures to mitigate the effect of this natural disaster which had been predicted by the NIMET, the governor had last week visited various Federal Government agencies including the NEMA to seek special relief for Kwara. The state government is again urging the Federal Government to urgently consider Kwara State for special support.

“The governor, for his part, is immediately setting up a special disaster response team to collate data of areas affected and determine how the state government can offer support based on available resources. That response team will be announced shortly.

“The governor is also aware of the damage to electric poles during the storm. He has directed relevant agencies to quickly fix the poles as soon as possible to avoid further damage and ensure the restoration of power services.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…

JUST IN: Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, Dies At 84

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…

Dino Melaye’s Revelation: How I Was Scammed To Support Buhari, Join APC In 2015

Senator Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), represented Kogi West senatorial district in the Eighth Assembly and until last November, in the 9th National Assembly speaks in this exclusive interview on the leadership of the National Assembly under Senator Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, review of the Nigerian Constitution, how he was scammed to support Buhari in 2015 and why President Muhammadu Buhari will never agree to a workable constitution for the country…

22 Deregistered Political Parties In Bauchi Demand Reregistration By INEC

Bauchi State chapters of the 22 political parties deregistered by INEC for what was described as lack of national spread and non-performance but ordered to be reregistered by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division have called on the INEC and Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) to as a matter of fairness include their names and logos on the ballot papers for future elections…

Eight Burnt To Death In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Eight persons were on Saturday night burnt to death in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway…