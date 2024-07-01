The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, emphasized that despite the myriad challenges facing West Africa, the ECOWAS Parliament remains a beacon of hope for democracy in the sub-region.

Represented by Deputy Speaker Honourable Benjamin Kalu, Tajudeen delivered a goodwill message at the formal opening of the 2024 first ordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

“I am delighted to state that despite the myriad challenges confronting our sub-region, the ECOWAS Parliament has remained strong, resolute, and committed to promoting the ideals of democratic governance, economic integration, peace, and security,” Tajudeen said.

He commended the ECOWAS Parliament for its invaluable contributions to strengthening representative democracy, promoting human rights, the rule of law, transparency, accountability, and good governance in the sub-region.

However, he acknowledged that the sub-region still faces numerous challenges, including terrorism, banditry, piracy, human trafficking, human rights abuses, climate change, and governance issues.

Tajudeen expressed hope that the session would produce resolutions that positively impact the sub-region and appealed to ECOWAS member states to commit to implementing the Parliament’s resolutions.

He assured that Nigeria, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, is committed to defending democratic governance, the rule of law, and human rights in the sub-region.

“We shall continue to cooperate and partner with the ECOWAS Parliament in building legislative capacity, sharing experiences, and ensuring the implementation of passed resolutions,” Tajudeen said.

He concluded by thanking Rt. Hon. Speaker Hadja Memounatou Ibrahima for the invitation and wished the Parliament a successful session.

“Let us work together to ensure that our noble goals of achieving democracy, economic prosperity, peace, and political stability are realized. Thank you for listening, and may God bless ECOWAS,” Tajudeen said.

