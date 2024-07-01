National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), has urged the federal government to as a matter of urgency ensure the reconstruction of dilapidated Lagos-Sango Ota-Abeokuta highway.

The student body particularly called on the Honourable Minister of Works, Dave Umahi to urgently activate all necessary machinery in his ministry to ensure that his promised federal government’s intervention in rehabilitating the expressway materialized.

The National President of NAOSS, Comrade Kehinde Thomas, in a statement issued on Monday in Abeokuta, the state capital, says the appeal becomes exigent in view of the horrible experience which residents, commuters, as well as other motorists were subjected to following the downpour witnessed in the state which made the entire stretch completely impassable.

He lamented the harrowing experience that travelers and other pedestrians had to undergo while passing through the completely flooded expressway in the early hours of Monday before they could continue their journey to their respective offices.

The NAOSS National President declared that the current condition of the expressway is totally unacceptable not only to the Nigerian students who have to return to their respective institutions but also speaks volumes of the insensitivity of the Nigerian government which appeared careless about the welfare of investors whose businesses are located within the Sango Ota axis of the state.

