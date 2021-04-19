Ecobank offers mortgage loans, investment options for Nigerians in diaspora

Ecobank has rolled out several investment packages and opportunities to encourage Nigerians in the diaspora to own houses in the country and also participate actively in money and capital markets.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos recently, Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, said the bank is offering mortgage loans to Nigerians living abroad to finance property ownership in the country, stressing that the terms and conditions are flexible and easily accessible. She encouraged them to open a domiciliary account with the bank to access the various opportunities. The packages can also be accessed via Naira accounts.

According to her, “We offer loans for outright purchase of completed properties and refinancing of existing homes. Our financing solutions also provide access to a range of respected property vendors that they can choose from to achieve their desired accommodation. We allow up to 10 years tenor at highly competitive interest rates. However, the borrower must be a legal resident of the country they are applying from. As a bank, we want to eliminate the associated challenges faced by hardworking Nigerians who are interested in having properties of their own at home here.”

Mrs. Demola-Adeniyi added that Ecobank also helps Nigerians in the diaspora with resources for wealth management through investment in the money market, capital market, real estate and treasury products at attractive and competitive interest rates on both foreign and local currencies, stating that the bank offers financial planning advisory, including information on stocks, bonds, real estates and insurance products, in addition to helping customers retrieve outstanding dividends and missing shares.

She advised them to open a multi-currency online account in Naira, GBP, USD and EURO via its website, adding that they can also download the bank’s award-winning mobile banking app, Ecobank Mobile, which is available on app stores to enjoy real-time access to their accounts from the comfort of their home.

She further stated “You can download the Rapidtransfer app to send money home and your beneficiary can pick up USD cash at any Ecobank branch nationwide or have it directly credited into their Ecobank domiciliary account. You can also send money through any of our remittance partners such as Ria and Small World for cash pick up and direct credit. Other partners such as Western Union and MoneyGram are available for cash pick up only. You can wire funds directly to your foreign currency account through our correspondent bank in dollars, British Pounds and Euro.”

She disclosed that the bank is actively driving the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Naira for Dollar scheme which offers N5 on every dollar received over the counter or into an account. Customers who wish to receive their funds into their account will get one opened automatically in a seamless manner. She encouraged Nigerians at home to inform their family and friends abroad to take advantage of this initiative so they can earn extra cash on their remittances.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver…

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter…

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…