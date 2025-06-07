Ecobank Adire Lagos exhibition fair opens in style

Ecobank Nigeria has officially launched the much-anticipated fourth edition of its Adire Lagos Exhibition Fair, a vibrant cultural and commercial event dedicated to promoting Nigeria’s indigenous fashion industry and supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The four-day fair runs from June 5 to 8, 2025, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, 270B1 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos. Visitors are welcomed daily from 10:00 am.

Over 130 vendors are showcasing a diverse range of Adire designs, fashion items, and lifestyle products.

The fair attracts a wide audience, including fashion enthusiasts, cultural professionals, creatives, entrepreneurs, and shoppers from across Nigeria and beyond.

Notable dignitaries who have so far graced the fair include the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, who represented the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State First Lady, Her Excellency Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the wife of the former Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi ; Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Adijat Motunrayo Adeleye-Oladapo; former Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Emmanuel Ikazoboh; founding President of the FinTech Association of Nigeria (FANI), Dr. Segun Aina; and the owner of Nike Art Gallery, Nike Davies-Okundaye, amongst others.

Omoboye Odu, Head of Small and Medium Enterprises at Ecobank Nigeria, expressed delight at the strong turnout, stating, “This year’s exhibition promises a dynamic blend of established brands and emerging designers who embody innovation, cultural pride, and export potential.”

She further emphasised the fair’s role as a major Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Ecobank.

“The Adire Lagos Exhibition Fair is a key CSR initiative, offering SMEs a platform to showcase their products free of charge while fostering economic growth and national unity. Last year’s event attracted over 20,000 visitors in four days, with one vendor making N30 million in sales—equivalent to six months’ revenue—demonstrating the fair’s strong commercial potential.”

Exhibitors also praised the growing appeal of Adire designs. Ms. Fadilat Lawal, Managing Director of Sanyaolu Trading Stores, Abeokuta, highlighted the durability and cultural symbolism of Abeokuta Adire. Ms. Cynthia Uma, Creative Director of Cecesignature Unisex Clothing, Lagos, emphasized Adire’s growing global recognition as a revenue driver for her business.

The Adire Lagos Exhibition Fair continues to serve as a premier platform for celebrating Nigeria’s cultural heritage while empowering local artisans and entrepreneurs to thrive.