Eid-el-Kabir: COAS hosts Sallah luncheon for troops in Sokoto

In a show of appreciation and solidarity, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has hosted a special Eid-el-Kabir luncheon for frontline troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA Sector 2, in Sokoto.

The event, held to boost troop morale and provide a festive atmosphere away from home, was designed to foster camaraderie and strengthen esprit de corps among personnel actively engaged in counter-insurgency operations in the North West.

Represented by the Commander of the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command, Major General Adeleke Ayannuga, the COAS praised the gallant efforts of the troops in confronting terrorism and maintaining peace and stability across the region.

Lt.-Gen. Oluyede reaffirmed the Army leadership’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of its personnel, stressing that enhanced welfare and support systems remain a top priority under his command.

“You have displayed courage, resilience, and patriotism in the face of daunting challenges,” he said. “Your sacrifices are acknowledged not only by the Nigerian Army but also by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian people.”

He further conveyed President Tinubu’s commendation to the troops, describing the President as a staunch supporter of the Armed Forces and a worthy Commander-in-Chief.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander of Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Godwin Ibikunle Ajose, described the luncheon as a morale booster that reflects the Army’s deep appreciation for the troops’ sacrifices.

Ajose lauded the soldiers for their dogged determination to restore peace to troubled communities, noting that their resilience has enabled displaced residents to return to their homes and resume lawful activities.

He urged the troops to remain united, vigilant, and committed to their mission while honoring the memory of fallen comrades who paid the ultimate price for national peace.

“Our fallen heroes will never be forgotten. Let their courage inspire us to stay the course,” Ajose stated.

The COAS also visited wounded soldiers receiving treatment at the Army Hospital during the day’s activities. He encouraged them to remain hopeful, assuring them that their sacrifices would never be in vain.

The event concluded on a note of gratitude and renewed commitment to the Nigerian Army’s enduring mission of securing the nation.

