Stakeholders of Abomege and Ishinkwo communities have lauded Governor Francis Nwifuru for his interference in bringing lasting peace between the two warring communities.

The stakeholders of the Communities both Onicha local government area of Ebonyi state, made this known when they signed peace accord to end an age-long land dispute that has lasted over 100 years and lots of lives and properties destroyed.

Performing the rite at the old Government House, EXCO chamber, Abakaliki, leaders of both communities commended the State Governor, Rt Hon Francis Nwifuru for restoring total peace among them.

According to His Royal Highness Eze, Josephat Nnanna Ikegwu (Obinire 1 of Ishinkwor) who spoke on behalf of Ishinkwor community, thanked Ebonyi state government for setting up the peace committee assuring that his people would abide by the new resolution.

Also, the traditional prime minister of Abaomege Community, Chief Augustine Nwangele described the peace pact as a priceless gift and assured the committee that both sides would not violate the agreement.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mobilization, Hon Ogbofia Ikechukwu, thanked the people of both communities for signing the peace accord and urged the youths to stay calm and support the government of Francis Nwifuru.

Also, Special Assistant to the Governor on Airport Security, Hon Nnanna Nwangene who hailed from Abaomege admonished both communities and her stakeholders for uniting together through the peace accord and enjoined the youth to embrace the initiative.

“We are grateful to His Excellency the Governor, Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for bringing peace through the peace committee. Our people have lost a lot of lives and properties through this fight and that has contributed to poor development in both communities.

“I’m appealing to our youth to embrace the peace accord as our communities cannot develop in atmosphere of rancour and bitterness,” he said.

However, the coordinator of Ukaba Development Center Hon. Chika Nwangele, expressed joy that peace has finally returned to both communities.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General Dr. Ben Odo, the Attorney General, who is also the Chairman of the Government White Paper Implementation Committee on the Abaomege and Ishinkwo conflict expressed joy that both communities, at last, embrace peace.