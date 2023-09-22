The Ekiti state police command has announced the arrest of about 17 suspects in connection with various crimes such as cultism, murder, and kidnapping across the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abutu Sunday, who spoke while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti state capital on Friday, said the suspects involved in the kidnappings, killings and armed robbery reported in the state lately.

The PPRO said 14 of the suspects were arrested in Ikere-Ekiti by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad in their hideouts, planning an armed robbery attack on innocent citizens.

He said, “ Upon search, one AK-47 rifle was recovered from the suspects. Investigation revealed that the suspects partook in the attack and set ablaze of Afao Divisional Police Headquarters, Ikere-Ekiti, during the ENSARS protest in 2020 and carted away the AK-47 rifle amongst other arms and valuables from the station.

“ During interrogation, the suspects confessed to be members of the supreme Eiye Confraternity cult group in Ikere-Ekiti.

“It was revealed that the AK-47 rifle is part of the arms used to rob one Olasunkanmi Joseph of the cash sum of three million, five hundred thousand naira(N3,500,00:00) at Irona roundabout, Ado-Ekiti on 06/04/2023 where the victim was killed on the spot.





“Further finding showed that one of the arrested suspects, Gboyega, who is a drug Baron and present leader of Supreme Eiye Confraternity, masterminded the kidnapping of one Falana Opeyemi on 11/07/2023 in Ikere-Ekiti whose whereabouts remains unknown till date.”

He added that two other suspected cultists were arrested by the RRS team along Iworoko road in Ado-Ekiti at their hideout preparing for the initiation of new members, while others escaped from the scene.

Abutu further paraded the suspect, identified as Matthew, who attacked citizens in Aramoko-Ekiti in an attempted murder and also impersonated to be a military officer.

“ The Command immediately mobilized to the scene and arrested the suspect who had also inflicted serious injuries on one Emmanuel Boluwatife, an attendant of the filling station.

“ Investigation revealed that the suspect is an impersonator and a serial offender who had been arrested by the Command and charged to court for impersonating a military personnel.

“ Upon his arrest, one baton was recovered from him, one of the weapons he used to attack the victims. It is on record that items such as camouflage uniforms, boots, badges, tags, and other military accouterments were recovered from him during his previous arrest.”

The police spokesman revealed that the suspects would soon be taken to court for prosecution, commending the people for their support with timely supply of credible information on criminal activities in the state.

Photo: Suspects arrested and paraded by Ekiti state police command in connection with the killing, kidnappings, cultism, and other crimes in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, on Friday.

