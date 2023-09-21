In an effort to combat illiteracy in Ebonyi State, Chief Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, the wife of the State Governor, has stated that her husband’s administration has devised strategies to enhance the educational system in the state.

Mrs Nwifuru, represented by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Adult Education, Barrister Stella Nwagu, made this known during the one-day initiation of a fresher course for Adult Education and Mass Literacy Facilitators at Ikwo Council Headquarters.

She urged the facilitators to give their best after the training and ensure they pass on the knowledge gained to their respective areas.

“The wife of the Governor commended the effort of the Executive Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area, Barrister Sunday Nwankwo, in promoting the policies and programmes of the State Government towards education in Ikwo Local Government Area.

She extolled him for organising a one-day fresher course for adult education and mass literacy facilitators, stating that this will help combat illiteracy in Ikwo as outlined in the People’s Charter of the needs of the Ebonyi State Government.”

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area, Barrister Sunday Nwankwo, commended the unrelenting effort of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, in improving the educational sector in Ebonyi State. He stated that with this training, people will be exposed and have more opportunities to learn.

“I welcome you all to today’s event.

We are here because of our joint passion for a second chance at education.

There are people out there who cannot read and write, but with this, they can.

These people are our targeted audience for today’s event.

“Let me commend the effort of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, and his wife, Chief Mrs Uzoamaka Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, who initiated this as part of the People’s Charter of Needs.





“The facilitators are important agents in the fight against illiteracy in Ebonyi State, and I want the participants to give their best during this training.”

The participants were drawn from the 20 electoral wards of Ikwo Local Government Area.

At the end of the training, they will be able to grasp the basic concepts of adult literacy and mass education strategy.

The facilitators will also be able to motivate illiterate adults to attend literacy classes, encourage volunteers to participate effectively and monitor and report on literacy programmes, among other skills.

