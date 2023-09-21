Lagos State House of Assembly has named chairman of its standing committees for the 10th Assembly.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa rolled out the names during plenary on Thursday.

Reeling out the list, Obasa listed names of 40 members of the parliament as heads of different committees of the Assembly.

Obasa gave them charge to see the position as a call to serve the people of Lagos and not that of which to cater for personal interest.

The committees and their heads are Business Rules Hon. Noheem Adams (Majority Leader), Ethics Protocol & Privileges Hon. Fatai Mojeed (Chief Whip), House Services Hon. Tijani Suraju, PAC State Hon. Kehinde Joseph, PAC Local Hon. Akinsanya Nureni, Civic Engagement Hon. Lukmon Orelope, Information Strategy & Security Hon.Stephen Ogundipe, Agriculture Hon. Olootu Emmanuel, Economic Planning &Budget Hon.Saad Olumoh, Education Ministry & Agency Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara, Education Institution Hon. Ajani Owolabi, Science & Technology Hon. Seyi Lawal, Environment Parastatal Hon. Adebola Shabi, Environment Ministry Hon. Lanre Afinni, Establishment, Training & Pension Hon. Aro Moshood, Energy & Mineral Resources Hon. Sabur Oluwa, Waterfront Infrastructure Development Hon. Yishawu Gbolahan, Physical Planning and Urban Development Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu, Transportation Hon. Temitope Adewale and Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Hon. Abiodun Tobun.

Others are Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation Hon.Lara Olumegbon, Works & Infrastructure Hon. Desmond Elliot, Wealth Creation & Employment Hon. Foluke Osafile, Finance Hon. Femi Saheed, Health Hon. Musbau Aina Lawal, Home Affairs Hon.

Abdulkareem Jubreel, Tourism Art and Culture Hon. Boonu Solomon, Youth and Social Development Hon.Biodun Orekoya, Judiciary, Human Right, Public Petition & LASIEC Hon. Ladi Ajomale, Lands Hon. Seyi Lawal, Housing Hon. Segun Ege, CBD Hon. Oladele Ajayi, Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relation Hon. David Olukoya Doherty, Local Government Administration and Community Affairs Hon Okanlawon Ganiyu, Compliance Legislative Hon. Setonji David (Deputy Chief Whip), Procurement Hon. Samuel Apata, Interparliamentary Hon Kasunmu Adedamola (Deputy Majority Leader), Public Private partnership Hon Yinka Esho, Oversea Investment Hon.Ogunleye Gbolahan and Selection Committee Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (Speaker).

