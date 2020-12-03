Ebonyi APC chieftain defects to PDP

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi State, Chief Abia Onyeike, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, his decision to return to PDP remains that Governor Umahi is not prepared to change his ‘dictatorial, totalitarian and autocratic leadership style’ in the governance of Ebonyi state.

He alleged that this has unleashed mass poverty and mass impoverishment on Ebonyi citizenry.

Onyeike made this known in an open letter on Thursday while noting that the present leaders of PDP in the state “now are tested leaders and like-minded patriots who are committed to the genuine development of Ebonyi State.”

He said, “I will remain opposed to Gov. Umahi’s government because of his lawless approach to governance and administration. The PDP in Ebonyi State must be used as a liberation movement to rescue Ebonyians from the stranglehold of Gov Umahi, whose inordinate ambition is to hand over power to his proxy with his son as the next speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, come 2023.

“That Gov. David Umahi is not prepared to turn a new leaf in his dictatorial, totalitarian and autocratic leadership style in the governance of Ebonyi State – a situation that has unleashed mass poverty and mass impoverishment on Ebonyi citizenry.

“Gov Umahi wants to continue in his usual government of anarchy through which instability, violence and lawlessness are exacerbated in the governance of the state. As we speak, a new wave of killings and loss of lives is gradually unfolding in the state in Ezza North and Ezza South LGAs, no thanks to the regime of impunity prevalent in the state. The political space is already fouled by antagonistic propaganda being fuelled and targeted against those wanting to toe a different and independent path of political party affiliation, especially those who have expressed their resolve to be in PDP.

Onyeike alleged that Umahi sees public office not as an instrument for the provision of welfare for the citizenry, but as a platform for personal and family aggrandisement.

