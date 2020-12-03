Police in Niger announce the arrest of 12 suspected criminals

Police in Niger State have announced the arrest of some 12 suspected criminals over allegations of armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and receiving stolen items among others.

It stated this in a press statement issued and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Minna by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Wasiu Abiodun.

He added that two of the suspects identified as 35-year-old Ibrahim Karma and his accomplice, one Abubakar Umar, aged 30 years, were arrested by police operatives attached to Ibbi Division in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State on November 26, 2020, at about 15:00 hours based on reliable information.

He explained that the two suspects, both males, who were said to have hailed from Unguwan Danyaki Village in Danko Wasagu local government area of Kebbi State, were arrested by the police while allegedly trying to board a commercial vehicle in Ibbi, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

ASP Wasiu Abiodun said, “during a search conducted by police operatives that among the exhibits recovered from the two suspects were nine single barrel guns, one locally-made pistol, 125 live cartridges and four Tecno handsets.”

The statement pointed out that upon interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to have bought the guns from one Umaru ‘m’ of Babana Village via New Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of the state, stressing that efforts were ongoing to arrest the said Umaru (the arms dealer) who was said to have escaped arrest by the police.

ASP Wasiu Abiodun, however, assured that the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded.

In another development, the statement said, “On 26/11/2020 at about 2000hrs, Police Operatives attached to State Criminals Investigations Department ( SCID) Minna intercepted and arrested one Isiya Auwal 26yrs ‘m’ of Anguwan Sarki Minna, at Lambata Junction, Gurara local government area of the State”.

The suspect, according to the statement, pulled out a Barretta pistol and fired a shot in the air in an attempt to escape and evade arrest, but he was eventually disarmed by the police and the Barretta pistol with one 9mm live ammunition were recovered from him.

It, however, noted that the suspect has been on the wanted list since on 23/11/2020 when he escaped from a robbery incident at Maitumbi community, Bosso Local Government Area of the state after carrying out a robbery operation on a motorcyclist.

It stated further that the accomplice in crime, one Salisu Abdulhamid ‘m’ of Katina state was arrested and the stolen motorcycle was said to have been recovered.

“During interrogation, the said Isyaku confessed that he got the pistol from one Amiru ‘m’ of Nasarawa which he has been using to rob in Suleja-Minna axis and its environs, in Niger State, while the case is under investigation,” said the PPRO.

