Ebonyi APC chairman charges women to embark on door-to-door campaign

Ebonyi state chairman of the All Progressive Party (APC), Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, has charged women to embark on door-to-door aggressive sensitization to educate the masses on the need to get their PVCs and support the ruling party to win the forthcoming general elections convincingly.

According to him, women’s strength cannot be undermined in next year’s general election.

Emegha stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital during a sensitization program with the theme “Ebonyi Women Let’s Do It Again” organised by the women wing of the party.

He further called on the women to continue to work hard to promote the party, its candidates and Governor Umahi who has through his unprecedented achievements made the party’s campaign very easy for the general election.

“I am deeply impressed by the turnout of these women leaders of our party who are very enthusiastic about winning the general elections next year. You cannot undermine the strength of women. They are fervent and have shown enough resilience to this course. Please do not discriminate against anyone. APC is one united family.

“I’m charging you to continue to work hard to promote our party, her candidates and Governor David Umahi who has through his unprecedented achievements made the campaign very easy for all of us. We have a reward system that has already factored their needs into the programs and policies of the government.”

The State Women Leader of the APC, Mrs Queendaline Nwigwe, said the essence of the meeting was to brainstorm on the party’s progress and appreciate their stakeholders, especially the governor and his wife for their benevolence towards the vulnerable especially women and children in the state.

