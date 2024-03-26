American rapper Olubowale Victor Akintimehin, popularly known as Wale, has shared his opinions on Nigerian delicacies, generating reactions among food lovers.

Wale, who made his statements via his X app, confirmed that Eba is far better than Amala and that jollof rice is for kids, as rice and stew are perfect.

He speculated that Jollof spaghetti became the rave of the moment when it was created, suggesting it went platinum in the music industry.

Wale concluded that the egg should always accompany Ayamase while viewing it as a food felony to be served alone. He placed yam and egg atop the list of Nigeria’s most underrated Naija delicacies.

His words: “Hot takes. (Please don’t jump me). Jollof rice is for children. Rice and stew is where it’s at. Eba is superior to amala. Idk when jollof spaghetti came out but it’s goin platinum ever since its arrival. Ayamase with out egg is a crime. Yam and Egg the most underrated naij delicacy. I swear. (Small small sugar on the yam)”

