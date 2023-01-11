Dear Nigerians, see these amazing food combos that never go wrong

In this article, you will find the amazing combinations you might love

Nigeria is home to some amazing and delicious meals. These food combinations are unique and amazing dishes.

It is not surprising that food is a serious business in Nigeria. There are just foods that make sense when combined together.

Jollof rice and fried rice

Can Jollof rice and fried rice ever be forgotten? This is the easiest and most delicious food combination and yet classic. Imagine this meal supported with chicken laps with a chilled drink to step it down under a rolling ceiling fan.

This amazing food combination is mostly served on special occasions but can also be prepared in the comfort of your home but separately. But what is Jollof rice without the smoky smell or taste? Jollof rice and fried rice are a nice food combination you would always love to eat.

Pounded yam and vegetable and melon

This combo is just one of Nigeria’s food combinations. It is regarded as the king of food just as the lion is the king of all animals. You can never go wrong with this combo. No other soup goes accurately with this pounded yam which has a smooth feel.

Rice and beans

This is one of the oldest and most amazing combos. This combo has never failed over the years. Imagine this combination with fish sauce especially when it is cooked together and the proportion of the rice is balanced with beans. You can as well support it with diced fried plantain. A chilled juice shouldn’t be bad to push down your throat.





Ewa Agoyin and bread

To knock it all out with life, this combo is the best way to. This combo is the real gee. The way the beans are prepared with a seriously fried stew poured in the middle is a mouthwatering sight to behold. Striking this deal with soft bread is just the perfect way to take you on a journey that leaves your problems behind you. It is filling, nutritious and amazing.

Amala with ewedu and gbegiri

This is a 3-in-1 explosive meal. This is a divine combination that consists of a well-prepared sticky amala, with a slimy ewedu (jute) soup and a tasty soup supported with assorted meats. This will leave all your sweat pores dripping, especially when you decide to complete the equation with a chilled malt to give your meal a safe landing.

Agege bread and hot akara

If you haven’t tried this, then you are not a legitimate Nigerian. This is basically a popular combo served in homes as breakfast. The combination of soft bread and Akara is filling and delicious. If you don’t end up having a nice nap after the meal then you haven’t eaten the right combination.

Garri and groundnut

People call this combo a poor man’s meal. Do you really think it is? Having your garri soaked in chilled water with sugar or you can do “oversabi” by adding milk and a crunchy groundnut is a perfect combo for lunch especially when the temperature is hot.