A foremost gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Dr Paul Akintelure is dead.

Akintelure, who last week raised the alarm over the threat to his life, was confirmed dead in the early hours of today (Tuesday) March 26, 2024.

The medical doctor who hailed from Igbotako in Okitipupa local government area of the state was said to have died in Lagos this morning.

Akintelure, in a statement released by his spokesperson, Oladapo Akintelure, expressed his initial optimism that the initial threats would subside over time.

ALSO READ: JUST IN: Edo PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi regains freedom

He, however, expressed concerns that the situation had worsened as the APC governorship primary election scheduled for April 25 approaches.

He further revealed that he had reported the threats to the relevant security agencies and has received intelligence reports and recommendations.

Akintelure served as the running mate to the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu during the 2012 election under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Details later….