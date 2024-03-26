Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has described the sudden death of an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Paul Akintelure, as shocking and devastating.

Aiyedatiwa, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Ebenezer Adeniyan, while reacting to the death of the medical doctor and politician who died in the early hours of Tuesday.

The governor expressed his commiserations with the Akintelure family, the people of Okitipupa local government area, and the progressive fold in Ondo State.

“Dr Akintelure was a wonderful human being and a core progressive. He was very consistent and loyal to the tenets of progressive politics in Ondo State and Nigeria.

“He was a friend and associate. He conducted his private business and public affairs with so much decorum and humility, much to the admiration of many. We have lost a complete gentleman. He will be greatly missed,” the governor said.

Aiyedatiwa added that the death of Akintelure at this critical time in the life of the state is saddening, and he prayed for the repose of his soul.

Meanwhile, a frontline governorship aspirant, Olugbenga Oedema, has expressed shock over the sudden demise of a fellow co-aspirant, Paul Akintelure, describing the news of his death as shocking.

Edoema, in his condolence message to the bereaved family of Akintelure and the entire people of Ondo State, acknowledged the significant impact of Akintelure’s passing on the political landscape of the state.

In a statement personally signed by Oedema, he stated, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Paul Akintelure, a formidable co-aspirant and a respected figure in our political community,.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all those who have been touched by his life. This is indeed a great loss for Ondo State.”

“Akintelure’s dedication to the people of Ondo State was unwavering, and his passion for positive change was truly inspiring.”

Following the development, Oedema has made the decision to suspend his campaign activities temporarily as a mark of respect for the departed co-aspirant.

According to him, the decision to put the campaign on hold underscores the gravity of the loss and the importance of honouring Akintelure’s memory during this challenging period.

Akintelure gave up the ghost in the early hours of Tuesday in Lagos State after complaining of chest pain.

The deceased, a medical doctor, was the running mate to the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu during the 2012 election under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN.

