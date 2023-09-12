The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General, JNI, Sa’ad Abubakar, has said it has monitored very closely the earthquake that ravaged some parts of Morocco and concluded that it needs more international support and humanitarian reliefs.

This was contained in a statement issued by the JNI secretary general, Professor Khalid Abubakar, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

While commiserating with the people and Kingdom of Morocco, the Islamic body said, ” the world has indeed witnessed yet another very frightening quirk in Morocco, a few years after the Syrian and Turkish experiences.

It further maintained that “From the emerging information, the Moroccan earthquake could be one of the world’s most terrifying episodes that must have occurred in recent history.

To this end, JNI calls on the international communities to increase rescue support and humanitarian gestures to the Kingdom of Morocco.





‘While those in Nigeria who desire to extend support to the Moroccan earthquake victims could kindly do that through the Moroccan Embassy in Nigeria, located at no. 39, Lake Chad Street, Maitama, Abuja or Plot 1318, Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Nevertheless, the statement declared that the “unfortunate tremor echoes Allah’s message to man, wherein He says in Qur’an 99, verses 1-5, “When the earth is shaken with its (final) earthquake. And when the earth throws out its burdens. And man will say: “What is the matter with it?” That Day, it will declare its information (about all that happened over it of good or evil) because your Lord has inspired it.

”From the foregoing verses, Allah has preempted man that earthquake throws out its burdens, and man will be in a state of despair when it happens, as we now see happening in Morocco. Isn’t it time for man to take heed and look inwards by retracting from misdoings and be of good to Allah, as well as to society and humanity in general, before the final earthquake?

According to the statement,”Indeed we are, but only created beings of Allah, the Most High and within the twinkle of an eye, events could change, just as we are now witnessing in Morocco.

“The quake is more or less a confirmation, as well as a similitude of what Allah says in Q22:1-2 that “O mankind! Fear your Lord and be dutiful to Him! Verily, the earthquake of the Hour (of Judgement) is terrible.

“The Day you shall see it, every nursing mother will forget her nursing and every pregnant one will drop her load, and you shall see mankind as in a drunken state, yet they will not be drunken, but severe will be the Torment of Allah.” The unfolding events in Morocco testify that happenstances like earthquakes are distressing experiences, just as they will be on Judgement Day.

“Muslims are nonetheless implored to fervently include the people of Morocco in daily supplications for fast healing process and recovery, as well as better well-being thereafter.

“The call has become imperative because Morocco has been a dependable ally to Nigeria and Nigerians for many years. In fact, the agricultural transformation of the Nigerian government was supported substantially by the Kingdom of Morocco, particularly since the Moroccan state-owned phosphate giant OCP was to construct a fertilizer plant in Nigeria, just as there was the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project aimed at exporting energy resources to Europe.

