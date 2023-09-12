Jigawa Governor, Malam Umar Namadi has commended the medical team of Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) for free medical personnel training and healthcare services provided for the people in the State.

The governor made the commendation while receiving the medical team operating in the state at government house Dutse, said his administration is committed towards improving the lives of Jigawa citizens by giving more priority to health sector.

Malam Umar Namadi noted presence of the MSF in state improving humanity in general, and described their clinic in Jahun as a “World Class”.

He then promised to attend the round table discussion and also continue to give all support and cooperation to MSF for expanding access to healthcare and saving human lives.

Speaking earlier, MSF country Director Mrs Pamela Akko who led the team said MSF, receives over 12,000 child deliveries annually in its center at Jahun General Hospital under its Maternal Child Health intervention in the state.

The country director told the governor that for 15 years, MSF has been carrying out intervention in the area of child vaccination against killer diseases, Meningitis, Cholera outbreaks, and other Health emergencies in case of any disease outbreak.

“We have a VVP center where we are admitting and repairing women suffering from VVF, And we equally have intervention on Maternal and New Born Child Health ( MNCH) in three local government areas of the state namely Taura, Miga, and Jahun.

“Our maternity in Jahun local government is one of the best, and it equally serve as a centre for training of health workers from Nigeria and abroad”.

“We conducted antenatal and post-natal, in these three local governments we are receiving over 1,000 deliveries monthly.

“All the MNCH services and drugs we are providing there are free including referral of complicated cases to Dutse or Kano Hospital, we also feed our admitted patients free,” Mr Pamela stated.

She then informed the governor of their planned “Round Table Discussion” scheduled to take place in Abuja for reviewing their 15 years of operation, presenting local data including the support from state governments and other key stakeholders.





“The round Table Discussion will showcase the achievement we made and the challenges we have with aimed at expanding our activities for more access to healthcare services for all,” she revealed.

