Dummies Guide to Booking UK Theory Test

Passing the UK theory test is the first step that paves way for getting a driving license. But you can only attempt this test if you have your provisional driving license. With this license in your hand, booking can be easily done online.

Here is the whole process of approaching the first milestone of getting your driving license.

Before Booking the Test

You need your provisional license to book the UK theory test. This license should have a Northern Ireland or Great Britain address.

You can book the test before preparing for it. But if you do so, allow a couple of months to practice driving theory test. It’s recommended to start taking driving lessons before committing to the test.

How to Book UK Theory Test Online

Head over to DVSA’s official webpage to book the test. Keep the following information/documents handy:

Your provisional license with Great Britain or Northern Ireland address;

Your credit or debit card detail – the agency charges £23 to book the test for motorcycle and car driving licenses; and

Your email address.

In addition to this information, you should also be vigilant of the exam center choices offered by the agency while booking. Choose the most convenient one for the test date.

Once you have submitted the details to book the test, the agency will email you to acknowledge the booking.

Booking over Phone

If you don’t have an email address to correspond with DVSA, you can still book the test using a phone. Use their booking number – which is 0300 200 1122 – to complete this step. All the pieces of information listed above will be needed except your email address. If you haven’t provided an email address for correspondence, you will get the confirmation letter via post.





Things You Need at the Exam Center

Note that this acknowledgment letter only confirms your test details and isn’t a document to produce in the exam center to take the test. Instead, all you need to present before you take an exam is the provisional license you used to book this test.

Appear with a face mask. You can only be exempted from wearing a face mask if you have a disability that prevents you from using one.

Other than these two requirements, you don’t need to bring anything to the test.

How to Cancel or Reschedule Your Theory Test

You can change the date of your test provided you apply at least three clear working days before the test date. In case you fail to notify the agency three days before, you risk losing your booking fee for the test.

In addition to changing the test date, the agency also allows you to change your test location and or cancel and refund the test fee altogether.

Booked Your Theory Test? What Now!

After booking your theory test, you should focus on gaining practical driving experience as well as test-related theoretical knowledge. This practice and learning may take between one and three months to complete. Like any other exam, it requires your commitment and effort.

Take Away

Booking the UK theory test is easy. Head over to the DVSA website and book online. But make sure to allow enough time to prepare for the test when booking.