7 tips on how to prepare for exams within a short period

How do you prepare for exams with time ticking really fast? You have just a short period to catch up on things that have been taught during lectures, and it looks like catching up will be really tasking.

If you have to prepare for exams in a short time, then this article is here to guide you through.

For reasons best known to you, you didn’t successfully follow through with your lecture notes from the beginning of the session or when lectures started, and now it’s almost time for you to write exams and it’s becoming a frightening reality that you are not adequately prepared.

If you don’t want to crash read or you don’t like the idea, here are a few things to bear in mind.

Tips on how to prepare for exams in a short time

1. Don’t panic

Yes, this is important. It might look like a minor thing on the outside, but it actually helps with defining your preparation process. There’d be fear and anxiety rushing at you because you’d feel that you might fail as a result of not being able to prepare for exams beforehand.

Fear has a way of making you feel incapacitated for the task ahead. However, you have a choice. Allow your fears limit you and you end up doing nothing productive with the little time that you have OR prepare for your exams while keeping fear in check.

More than ever before, you need to be optimistic and positive. You won’t do well if all your thoughts are filled with fear. Affirmations could help you with this, being accountable to people could also help you with keeping fear in check. How? You have people giving you advice on how to navigate, and feed your fears with positive thoughts.

2. Know your timetable

It is important for you to know your examination timetable. Why? Well, for you to be properly guided. You need to make a plan and create SMART goals that will help you study effectively.

While making the move to prepare for your exams, you don’t want to read your last paper that is about a month away before the first or third that is just a few weeks away.

3. Identify your strong and weak points

What will the information help you with? With the information, you’ll be able to identify which subjects or topics you are pretty good at and hardly struggle with AND other subjects that are posing as a threat. You can either bring yourself to read or study the ones you are good at with the hope that you’ll be done with them in no time. OR read the ones that are difficult first with the assurance that you’ll spend more time on them, and spend the last minutes on the easy ones.





4. Intentionally set time aside to study

To prepare for exams in a limited time, you must set standards regarding time for yourself to read. You see, if you don’t plan your time to read you might not end up reading. Instead, you’ll whirl away time, and end up doing nothing. And you’ll be left with regrets during and after the exams.

5. Seek help

In order to prepare for exams in a short time, seek help from coursemates. You could also join group discussions as this will help you gain access to the thought process of every other person who has read or has something to contribute. Group discussions would help to demystify points that once seemed ambiguous, and help you approach your books with more understanding and clarity.

6. Take notes or record

To prepare for exams, you can either take notes or do a recording in order to remind yourself about key points in the subject you’ve read that you could easily forget. This will come in handy while you are going about the day’s work.

7. Ask yourself questions

This is another tip that could help you to prepare for exams. Ask yourself likely exam questions based on what you’ve learned so far. While working or doing anything asides from reading, you could randomly ask yourself questions regarding a topic that intrigues you. This will help you to task your brain and test your knowledge on what you think you know already.

8. Sleep

Don’t hesitate to sleep or take naps as often as you can. While you prepare for your exams, don’t deprive yourself of sleep too often. Approaching your books with a well-rested mind will help you focus pretty well, and you’d see how easy it would be for you to grasp points.

