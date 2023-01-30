DSS intercepts syndicate selling redesigned naira notes

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday said that its operatives have intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the newly redesigned naira notes in some parts of the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunnaya.

According to the statement, “It was also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance”.

Consequently, the Service warned the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act and as well urged appropriate regulatory authorities to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends.

The statement noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and formations nationwide to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified.

It urged anyone with useful information relating to illicit acts to pass the same to the relevant authorities.

