NRC to resume Abuja-Kaduna train services Tuesday

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Monday has said that the suspended Abuja-Kaduna passenger train services will resume on Tuesday, 31st of January, 2023.

In a statement signed on Monday by the Corporations Director of Operations, Mr Niyi Alli, the NRC said that it regrets any inconvenience its esteemed passengers may have experienced as a result of the temporary suspension of the service.

According to the NRC, “the Board and Management of the NRC is set to announce the recommencement of the Abuja Kaduna Train Service which was suspended on Friday 27th January 2023 due to the derailment that occured at Kubwa Station on the same date.

“Subsequently, the Service will resume on Tuesday 31st January 2023 with the following daily schedule: KA2 departs Rigasa at 0700; AK1 departs Idu at 10.00; KA4 departs Rigasa at 13.00; and AK3 departs Idu at 16.00.

“However on Wednesdays only KA2 Will depart Rigasa at 0700 and AK 3 will depart Idu at 16.00.

“The Corporation once again regrets any inconvenience our esteemed passengers may have experienced as a result of the temporary suspension of the service.”