APC, PDP members decamp to Shina Peller’s Accord in Olorunsogo

Barely a week after some members of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Iseyin defected to Accord, some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Olorunsogo local government area of Oyo State have dumped their parties for Honourable Shina Peller’s Accord.

The defection took place on Sunday in Igbeti when the campaign council of the Oke Ogun-born federal legislator stormed the town in continuation of its house-to-house and street-to-street campaign.

The defectors explained that they left their political parties for Accord because they see the 2023 senatorial bid and liberation mission of Honourable Peller as God’s ordained project driven by the interest of the masses. They confidently added that the project is already a done deal. They expressed optimism that Accord is a party through which the liberation mission will be actualized.

In his response, Honourable Peller described their decision as a courageous one and added that by God’s grace, history will be kind to them as some of those whose political decision aided the 2023 liberation mission in Oyo North Senatorial District.