For a while now, people refuse to eat pork until it’s overcooked. But following a research by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), it is now safe to eat pork when cooked medium rare. When chopped, the pork is healthy, following this process.

The research states: “Cook the pork chops to an internal temperature of 140°F and still barely pink inside, then rest for about 5 minutes for the residual heat will continue to cook and raise the internal temperature.”

For a grilled chopped pork, simple seasoning, a hot grill and the right timing are all that’s needed to make perfectly tender and juicy recipes.

Ingredients

Boneless pork chops

1 tablespoon canola oil

1-2 tablespoons dry rub pork

Seasoning cubes

For juicy grilled chop

Add:

Brown Sugar

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

Preparation

Prepare the grill and clean grill grates for cooking over high heat to about 350°F

For dry grilled pork

Pat the pork chops dry with a paper towel

Brush both sides evenly with olive or canola oil.

Moderately season the pork chops with the dry rub, patting into the meat on both sides.

Set aside for 5-10 minutes as the grill heats.

Grill the pork chops over direct heat, with the lid closed, until the pork chops are well-marked, for 10-12 minutes, turning once.

For juicy pork chops

Note that the chops should still be barely pink in the middle to allow for the juice to set in.

Make the rub:

In a small mixing bowl, stir together brown sugar, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder.

Rub the dry mix all over the pork chops

Transfer them to a mixing bowl or resealable bag.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or better, a day before.

Make sure they are soaked in a simple brown sugar rub to add a touch of sweetness.

Follow all the process for making dry grilled pork.

Rest the chops for 5 minutes for the juices to set into the meat before cutting, and serve.

They are perfect for indoor and outdoor snacks or even a meal!

