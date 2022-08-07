Dry Bones Shall Live (I)

Ezekiel was one of the major prophets that God sent to the nation of Israel. His book contained many divine warnings to the nation, and by extension, to all humanity. In addition, Ezekiel wrote down many prophecies of things to come. Ezekiel and Daniel in particular had the rare privilege of being shown end-time events. This is why there are several parallels between their prophecies and the visions of John the Beloved on the Island of Patmos, which are documented in the book of Revelation.

The visions of Ezekiel speak to universal human conditions. Therefore, from age to age, the church (and society also) tend to delve into the book to contextualize their contemporary experiences, and to fashion or predict the way forward. Even today, several of Ezekiel’s visions and prophecies fit almost exactly into current realities of specific nations or societies, or of the world in general. One of such is the vision of Ezekiel that was recorded in Ezekiel chapter 37. It opens thus:

Ezekiel 37: 1 – 4 The hand of the Lord came upon me and brought me out in the Spirit of the Lord, and set me down in the midst of the valley; and it was full of bones. Then He caused me to pass by them all around, and behold, there were very many in the open valley; and indeed they were very dry. And He said to me, “Son of man, can these bones live?” So I answered, “O Lord God, You know.” Again He said to me, “Prophesy to these bones, and say to them, ‘O dry bones, hear the word of the Lord!…

This vision of Ezekiel speaks to the present condition of our nation, Nigeria. Nigeria today is like that valley of dry bones. Our story is one of extreme devastation and hopelessness. Economic hardship is prevalent in the land. Most families are struggling to stay afloat. For many, things are very tough. Poor management of the economy has resulted into widespread poverty in the land. What is worse is that, even in their poverty, Nigerians are not allowed to remain hungry in peace. Insecurity pervades the land, and hordes of citizens are beings killed day in day out by robbers, kidnappers, ritual killers, bandits and terrorists. If it had been that Nigeria has a single valley where the dead are deposited, that valley would by now have become a literal replica of the valley that Ezekiel saw. We have lost too many of our people over the last few years – the bloodshed is horrific; the death toll inundating.

Yet the vision of Ezekiel teaches us that in the face of the cold facts of death and decay, there still exists a higher truth. This is how the Psalmist expressed that truth:

Psalms 34:9-10 O fear the LORD, ye his saints: for there is no want to them that fear him. The young lions do lack, and suffer hunger: but they that seek the LORD shall not want any good thing.

