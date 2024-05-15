A 32-year-old Nigerian ophthalmologist based in the United States of America, identified as Uzochukwu Igboanugo has been reportedly killed by a drunk driver.

The tragic loss of Dr. Igboanugo left his family and community in mourning.

According to a heartfelt Facebook post by his father, Ikb Igboanugo, Dr. Igboanugo was fatally injured in a car accident caused by a drunk driver.

In the emotional post, Mr. Igboanugo recounted the devastating events, revealing that his son lost his life in a tragic collision with a driver who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The accident occurred while Dr. Igboanugo was driving home from work, when the intoxicated driver, who had fallen asleep at the wheel, veered into oncoming traffic and struck Dr. Igboanugo’s vehicle with great force.

Expressing profound grief, Mr. Igboanugo shared his pain at the loss of his son, describing Dr. Igboanugo as a compassionate, intelligent, and accomplished individual.

Despite not being married at the time of his passing, Dr. Igboanugo had dedicated himself to his profession, achieving the remarkable feat of becoming an ophthalmologist—a testament to his hard work and dedication.

In a Facebook post made by his father, Ikb Igboanugo wrote: “I lost this, my son, three weeks ago, I have been crying like a baby. A medical doctor (Ophthalmologist) in America.

“An accident victim of a drunkard, who fell asleep while speeding on the highway, jumped his lane opposite direction and hit with speed force on the driver’s side door where my son was as he was driving home after work.

“We can’t question God as He has the final decision. Always pray as a parent not to lose any of your children irrespective of their behaviour because the loss of a child can kill any parent.

“Uzochukwu my son was a very nice boy, always happy, intelligent, friendly, caring, loving, sociable etc. He was 32 years old, not yet married despite my nagging, he sacrificed all his time and achieved Ophthalmology which is a very difficult medical course in the history of reading medicine to become a medical doctor.

“Since his death, I have been going through mental and psychological trauma as my doctor has been warning me. My wife also has not been herself. Please, don’t wish your worst enemy this type of tragedy, now I pray for anybody, who has not lost his child never to experience it. It is hellish and a disaster.

“Uzochukwu my son, you are now in God’s bosom and working for Him that was why he took you this early, as your soul will rest in God’s bosom in Jesus name,” the mourning father prayed.

